Health Minister Apologizes for Bureaucrats Having Party amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura apologized on Tuesday for 23 ministry bureaucrats having a late-night drinking party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I apologize for the apparent betrayal of public trust by officials of the ministry, which is asking people to accept restrictions in their daily lives" to contain the pandemic, Tamura told a press conference.

The ministry plans shortly to punish those involved in the party.

The party was held at a Japanese-style "izakaya" bar in Tokyo on Wednesday last week, three days after a state of emergency over the pandemic ended in the capital.

The bureaucrats, who belong to the ministry's Health and Welfare Bureau for the Elderly, stayed in the bar from around 7:15 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]