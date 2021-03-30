Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Rebound above 2,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,087 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the first figure above 2,000 in three days.

Osaka Prefecture reported 432 new cases, its largest figure since the central government's state of emergency over the virus was lifted in the western prefecture at the end of February. Osaka plans to ask the state to implement pre-emergency countermeasures in the prefecture to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus.

In Hyogo Prefecture, bordering Osaka, 176 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, the largest number there since the emergency declaration was lifted in the prefecture also at the end of February.

Among the new cases in Osaka Prefecture, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 116, followed by 77 in their 30s, 68 in their 40s and 38 in their 50s. "The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing as an indication of the fourth wave of infection," Ichiro Matsui, mayor of the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital, told reporters, adding, "The local medical system will be strained again unless we curb new cases as much as we can."

On Tuesday, 364 people were newly confirmed positive in Tokyo, larger than the 337 reported in the Japanese capital a week before. Of them, 86 are in their 20s, 64 in their 30s, 55 in their 50s and 47 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 76.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]