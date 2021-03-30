Tokyo Confirms 364 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 364 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The Japanese capital's infection count for a Tuesday rose for the fourth successive week.

Of the people newly found with the virus, those in their 20s made up the largest group, at 86, followed by those in their 30s, at 64, those in their 50s, at 55, and those in their 40s, at 47, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. People aged 65 or over accounted for 76.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo government's standards came to 39 as of Tuesday.

