Human Rights Violation Not Found in Reality Show "Terrace House"

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--An independent committee of a Japanese media watchdog on Tuesday stopped short of recognizing a human rights violation in popular reality television show "Terrace House," aired by Fuji Television Network Inc.

The human rights committee of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization, better known as BPO, reviewed the reality show in response to a claim of human rights violation filed by Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler, who was among participants in the TV show.

Hana is believed to have killed herself after receiving abusive comments on social media from viewers of the show.

The committee said that the show had "problems in terms of broadcasting ethics." Broadcasters should pay attention to the physical and mental well-being of cast members of reality shows because they tend to become targets of empathy and hate from viewers, but the Fuji Television show lacked such attention, it said.

But the committee said that it is difficult to recognize a human rights violation in Terrace House, noting that the broadcaster offered a certain level of psychological support for Hana after she harmed herself following the distribution of an episode online before it was aired on TV. The committee concluded that "it cannot be said that her ability to make free decisions had been stripped."

