Cyber Harasser Faces Summary Indictment for Insulting Hana Kimura

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors issued a summary indictment Tuesday against a man in Osaka Prefecture on the charge of insulting professional wrestler and "reality show" star Hana Kimura, who apparently committed suicide due to cyberbullying last year.

The same day, Tokyo Summary Court ordered the Osaka man in his 20s to pay a fine of 9,000 yen. He paid the fine immediately.

According to the indictment, the man posted on Kimura's Twitter account defamatory comments eight times around mid-May last year, including those ridiculing her, questioning the value of her life and asking when she would die.

Since an episode of popular reality television show "Terrace House," in which Kimura directed her anger at a male cast member, was aired in late March that year, she had been receiving insulting comments on social media.

In the early hours of May 23, Kimura, 22, was found with no vital signs at her apartment in Tokyo and was later confirmed dead. She is believed to have killed herself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]