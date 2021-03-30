Japan Retracts Plan to Give People Coronavirus Vaccine Choice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government backtracked Tuesday on its plan to offer people a choice of what coronavirus vaccine they will get.

In a television program aired Sunday, Fumiaki Kobayashi, who takes charge of the vaccination campaign under regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, said information on types of vaccine available at each vaccination stations will be made public and thus people will "be able to select a vaccine shot by choosing a vaccination site."

At a press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not deny the plan disclosed by Kobayashi.

"We're considering offering one type of vaccine at an innoculation site, in principle" if multiple vaccines get health ministry approval, he said.

But at a news conference on Tuesday, Kono, in charge of rolling out vaccines, retracted Kobayashi's remarks and offered an apology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]