Japan to Basically Ban SIM Locks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry is set to revise guidelines to basically ban subscriber identity module, or SIM, locks preventing smartphones of one carrier from being used on other carriers' networks.

An expert team formed by the ministry drafted a set of measures Tuesday to allow mobile phone subscribers to switch to other service providers more easily.

In the draft, the panel called for banning the SIM locks in principle at an early date though it did not say when the ban should be enforced.

Based on a report due out as early as May, the ministry plans to revise the guidelines, which stipulate that SIM cards be unlocked immediately if mobile terminals are bought with a lump-sum payment or on credit card installment plans.

This condition will be removed when the guidelines are revised.

