Japan, U.S., Others Concerned over WHO Virus Origin Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 12 other nations Tuesday expressed concerns over a World Health Organization report on international research in China into the origin of the novel coronavirus.

The WHO-convened research, joined by Chinese experts, "was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples," a joint statement by the 14 countries said, showing their "shared concerns."

"Together, we support a transparent and independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence, of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The 14 countries called for additional research by an independent international team so that the world can "respond successfully" to future pandemics.

The remaining 12 countries are Australia, Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Slovenia and South Korea.

