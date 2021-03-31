Japan's Diet OKs 1-Year Extension of U.S. Base Cost Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday approved a one-year extension of a bilateral pact on the Japanese host-nation financial support for U.S. forces stationed in the Asian country.

A Japan-U.S. agreement on the extension was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and the biggest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The House of Representatives gave its approval last week.

Under the agreement, Japan will cover 201.7 billion yen in payroll, utility and other costs at the U.S. bases in fiscal 2021 from April.

The amount of Japan's host-nation support is determined by the special pact, which has been renewed every five years based on the results of bilateral negotiations.

