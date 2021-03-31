Opposition to Submit No-Confidence Motion against Minister Takeda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)---Parliamentary affairs chiefs of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and two other opposition parties on Wednesday agreed to submit a no-confidence motion against Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda.

The CDP, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People are accusing Takeda of making insincere remarks during parliamentary discussions about high-profile dining scandals involving the communications ministry.

The no-confidence motion will be submitted after the move is officially decided at a meeting of the secretaries-general of the CDP and the DPP and the head of the secretariat of the JCP on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be the first time for an opposition party to submit such a motion against a member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, which was launched in September last year.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp hopes to vote down the no-confidence motion at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Thursday.

