Japan Personal Info Commission Inspects Line

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of Line Corp., after an incident in which data of users of the messaging app provider were left available to a Chinese affiliate.

Investigators from the commission visited Line and its parent, Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, based on the personal information protection law.

The inspection is "designed to precisely judge compliance with the law," Yusuke Fukuura, secretary-general of the commission, said at a parliamentary committee.

The commission needs to check Line's oversight of the affiliate and its data access, Fukuura said.

