Japan, U.S., S. Korea Security Officials to Discuss N. Korea

Washington, March 30 (Jiji Press)---Top national security officials of Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold a meeting in Annapolis in the U.S. state of Maryland on Friday, the White House said Tuesday.

It is the first national security adviser-level meeting of the three countries to be held since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

As North Korea launched ballistic missiles last week, the Biden administration is apparently hoping to accelerate the work to review the United States' policies toward North Korea via cooperation with its allies in the region--Japan and South Korea.

Since mid-February, the United States has been trying to come into contact with North Korea in hope of opening a line of communication. But Pyongyang has not responded.

The upcoming meeting will bring together Shigeru Kitamura, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean national security adviser Suh Hoon.

