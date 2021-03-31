Japan to Decide Coronavirus Pre-emergency Steps Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that the government plans to invoke novel coronavirus pre-emergency measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, where new infection cases are surging again.

The government is considering introducing such measures also in Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, informed sources said. The two prefectures are also seeing a renewed spread of the virus.

The government is expected to decide the introduction of pre-emergency measures at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Thursday after hearing opinions from experts earlier in the day.

It will be the first time for coronavirus countermeasures under the pre-emergency stage to be implemented. Pre-emergency steps were established under the revised special law on the fight against the novel coronavirus, which was enacted in February.

The government was also studying the possibility of putting Yamagata Prefecture, adjacent to Miyagi, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa under the pre-emergency stage. But the two prefectures will unlikely be covered by Thursday's decision, according to the sources.

