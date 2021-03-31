Osaka Decides to Request Pre-emergency Steps as Infections Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided at a meeting of its pandemic response headquarters on Wednesday to request the national government to invoke pre-emergency measures in the western Japan prefecture.

The decision came as the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka rose to 599 on the day, up from the previous day's 432.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a press conference on Wednesday that the daily tally of new infections is expected to rise further.

The central government is preparing to declare the pre-emergency stage for the prefecture on Thursday, the first day of April and fiscal 2021.

"We'll respond swiftly to the prefecture's request," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a separate news conference.

