Opposition Submits No-Confidence Motion against Minister Takeda

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda over high-profile wining and dining scandals.

It was the first time for the opposition camp to submit such a motion against a member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, which was launched in September last year.

The move came ahead of by-elections set for April 25, with the opposition camp aiming to damage the Suga administration's image.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc plans to vote down the no-confidence motion at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Thursday.

In the motion, the CDP, the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party accused Takeda of making dishonest remarks during parliamentary discussions about the scandals involving senior communications ministry officials.

