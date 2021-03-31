Japan Confirms 2,843 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,843 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, marking the highest daily count since the beginning of February.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, recorded 599 new coronavirus cases, its first daily figure above 500 since Jan. 23 and surpassing Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally for the second straight day.

The Osaka prefectural government requested the Japanese government Wednesday to implement pre-emergency measures against the coronavirus in a bid to prevent new cases from increasing further.

The northeastern prefecture of Miyagi found 200 new infection cases, its record daily high. The daily count also hit a record high, at 81, in Aomori Prefecture, also northeastern Japan, including 68 cases at facilities for disabled people in the city of Aomori, the prefecture's capital.

In Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, new infection cases totaled 211, the first figure above 200 there since Jan. 28.

