Osaka Logs 599 New Coronavirus Cases, Outpacing Tokyo

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture recorded 599 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its first daily figure above 500 since Jan. 23, surpassing Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally for the second straight day.

In Tokyo, 414 new coronavirus cases were reported the same day, exceeding 400 for the first time in four days, according to the capital's metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily tally was down from 420 a week earlier, but the average for the week through Wednesday stood at 360.7, up 16.5 pct from the preceding week's 309.7.

Of the day's new cases in Tokyo, 115 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 66 among those in their 40s, 64 among those in their 30s, 49 among those in their 50s and 71 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by six from the previous day to 45.

