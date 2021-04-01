Experts Strongly Concerned about Coronavirus Spread in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on the coronavirus pandemic has expressed strong concern over the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in the western prefecture of Osaka.

The advisory board for the health ministry said that a quick response is needed to the increasing number of new coronavirus cases, including those involving variants of the virus, in Osaka.

The panel held a meeting on Wednesday, for the first time since a state of emergency over the pandemic ended in Tokyo and nearby prefectures on March 21.

The panel recognized a continued rise in new coronavirus cases across the country since early March.

The current coronavirus spread in the Kansai region including Osaka is “attributed to coronavirus variants to a certain degree,” the panel’s chair, Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a press conference following the meeting.

