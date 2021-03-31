Foreign Residents in Japan Decrease for 1st Time in 8 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2020 fell 1.6 pct from a year before to 2,887,116, down for the first time in eight years, the Immigration Services Agency said Wednesday.

The drop reflected a plunge in the number of new entries from abroad amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

By nationality, Chinese accounted for the largest share of about 30 pct, at 778,112, followed by Vietnamese, at 448,053, and South Koreans, at 426,908.

Vietnamese outnumbered South Koreans for the first time. The number of people from the Southeast Asian country as technical trainees and students has been surging in recent years.

The agency said that it took action against 15,875 foreigners in 2020 for violations of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law, down by 3,511 from the preceding year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]