Nippon Yusen Affiliate to Introduce Large Cruise Ship

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's NYK Cruises Co. said Wednesday that it will introduce one of the largest Japanese-registered cruise ships, anticipating a rise in demand after the novel coronavirus pandemic subsides.

NYK Cruises, an affiliate of major Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K. <9101>, has signed a contract with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft for the construction of the luxury cruise ship, which is slated to go into service in 2025.

NYK Cruises, based in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, decided the project despite currently being in a tough business environment due to the virus crisis, as it expects demand for cruise ship travel to grow once the pandemic is brought under control.

The new ship will weigh 51,950 gross tons, heavier than the existing 50,444-ton Asuka II cruise ship, operated by the firm. It will be able to carry up to about 740 passengers, fewer than the Asuka II's capacity of 872 passengers, so that it can provide greater hospitality to guests.

The new cruise ship, whose name has yet to be decided, will have open-air baths. All of its guest rooms will have balconies.

