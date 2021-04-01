Virus Pre-emergency Steps to Be Adopted for Osaka, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday presented a plan to designate Osaka, Miyagi and Hyogo prefectures as areas where novel coronavirus pre-emergency measures will be implemented.

At a meeting of an experts' team on a basic policy for the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, the government also said the powerful measures will be in place from Monday until May 5. The team approved the presented plan.

The areas to be designated for the measures include the Miyagi capital of Sendai in northeastern Japan, as well as Osaka's namesake capital and the Hyogo capital of Kobe, both in western Japan. In Hyogo, the cities of Nishinomiya, Amagasaki and Ashiya will also be designated.

New coronavirus cases are increasing sharply in all these prefectures.

The government will make its final decision on the implementation of the pre-emergency measures at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters from 6:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. GMT).

