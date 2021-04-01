Japan Firms Welcome Rookies amid Continuing Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan welcomed new recruits Thursday, the first day of April and the country's fiscal 2021, with many of them holding entrance ceremonies after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus led a number of such events to be canceled last year.

As the epidemic continues, this year's ceremonies were offered online or in person while thorough measures to prevent participants from being infected with the virus were put into place.

"I want you to just work hard for the first three years," Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, said in its ceremony, held online from 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT). The largest Japanese automaker canceled last year's entrance ceremony.

Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> carried out in Tokyo a joint ceremony for the firm and its three core units for the first time since 2019. Last year, the group refrained from organizing a large-scale ceremony.

Major trading firm Itochu Corp. <8001> stopped short of staging a face-to-face entrance ceremony, but Chairman Masahiro Okafuji and President Keita Ishii welcomed new employees on their first day of work on the first floor of the firm's headquarters in the Kita-Aoyama district in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

