Osaka Dojima Commodity Exchange Becomes Stock Company

Osaka, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka Dojima Commodity Exchange transformed itself into a stock company on Thursday.

Kazuhiro Nakatsuka, former financial services minister and adviser to online financial giant SBI Holdings Inc. <8473>, became the president of the stock company, Osaka Dojima Commodity Exchange Inc., on the same day. The commodity exchange in the western Japan city of Osaka had been managed under a membership system.

The SBI group, which holds an equity stake of over 30 pct in the new stock company, will lead the exchange’s efforts to become a comprehensive and global exchange and turn profitable by fiscal 2024.

From fiscal 2021, the Dojima exchange plans to offer a wide range of farm products’ futures beyond its mainstay rice futures. Trading of crude oil and gold futures as well as financial futures will be launched in stages from fiscal 2022.

