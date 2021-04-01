Japan to Mull Law Amendment for Unmanned Mobility Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel under Japan’s National Police Agency on Thursday proposed that a set of obligations be imposed on businesses running unmanned mobility services without drivers in order to secure safety.

The agency will discuss revising the road traffic law as the government aims to realize the launch of local unmanned mobility services around fiscal 2022.

The government hopes that such services will provide means of transportation to elderly people lacking access to public transportation due to driver shortages and depopulation.

Under local unmanned mobility services, the vehicles are not driven by drivers. Instead, systems control when the vehicles start and stop. An operator at the service providers remotely monitors multiple vehicles.

The government hopes to make sure that local mobility services utilizing Level 4 self-driving technology are put into practical use by around fiscal 2022, which starts in April 2022, to make them available nationwide by 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]