Governor Demands No Torch Relay in Osaka City

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, said Thursday that the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics should skip the city of Osaka, where the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly again.

"There's no choice but to cancel it," Yoshimura told reporters, pointing out that pre-emergency measures against the epidemic will likely be introduced in the city, and people there would be requested to stay at home on the relay day.

Osaka is the capital city of the western Japan prefecture, and the torch relay is slated to be run in the city on April 14.

The matter will be discussed with the city government of Osaka and the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Yoshimura said.

In response to Yoshimura's remarks, the Tokyo Games organizing committee said it will make an announcement after deciding how to deal with the matter. Safety is the top priority in holding the relay, and the wishes of local governments are respected, the committee also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]