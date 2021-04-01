Japan Lower House Rejects Motion against Communications Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives voted down a no-confidence motion against communications minister Ryota Takeda on Thursday.

The Lower House rejected the motion, the first against any member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet, which was inaugurated in September, with majority support mainly from the ruling camp.

The motion was introduced jointly by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties, which criticized Takeda over his handling of a wining-and-dining scandal involving senior communications ministry officials.

The opposition parties are taking an increasingly confrontational stance against the government and the ruling bloc before a Lower House election set to be held later this year.

They are planning to submit similar motions against other ministers, as well as against the whole cabinet before the June 16 end of the current parliamentary session.

