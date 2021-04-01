Osaka Logs 616 New Coronavirus Cases, Most since Jan. 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, came to 616 on Thursday, marking its fourth-largest figure on record and the highest since 629 on Jan. 16.

Osaka's daily coronavirus tally surpassed Tokyo's for the third successive day.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new cases stood at 475 on the day, hitting the highest level since 491 on Feb. 10, well before a state of emergency over the pandemic ended in the Japanese capital and nearby prefectures on March 21.

Tokyo's daily figure averaged 372.3 for the week through Thursday, up 16.4 pct from the preceding week's 319.9.

Of Thursday's new cases in Tokyo, 114 were found among people in their 20s, 93 among those in their 30s, 64 among those in their 50s and 55 among those in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 87.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]