Japan Decides Virus Pre-emergency Steps for Osaka, Hyogo, Miyagi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government decided Thursday to implement pre-emergency measures against the new coronavirus in the neighboring western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi in response to resurging infection cases in the areas.

This is the first time for Japan to enforce coronavirus pre-emergency countermeasures, created under the revised special law on the fight against the virus, which was enacted in February.

Specifically, the pre-emergency stage will cover the city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, the Hyogo capital of Kobe, the Hyogo cities of Nishinomiya, Amagasaki and Ashiya, which are located between the two prefectural capital cities, and the Miyagi capital of Sendai.

The designation of the pre-emergency stage will be effective for one month from Monday through May 5, the final day of this year's Golden Week holidays starting in late April. Restaurants and bars in the areas will be asked to close by 8 p.m. as part of the measures to prevent infection cases from increasing further, and noncompliant facilities can be fined up to 200,000 yen.

"By taking countermeasures intensively, we aim to prevent the infection situations (in the three prefectures) from deteriorating to a point requiring the declaration of a state of emergency," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]