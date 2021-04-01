Japan to Help 830 Sake, Liquor Makers Boost Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it has selected a total of 830 makers of sake and other alcoholic beverages that will receive state support for boosting exports.

The government will help them expand sales channels abroad and expand production of items for overseas markets.

"We want to fully support businesses and areas trying to boost exports," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of related ministers on the day. The agriculture ministry reported the selection of the 830 makers to the meeting. Participants agreed to promote the establishment of groups to support producers and exporters of sake and other goods.

Of the 830 selected makers, 611 are sake brewers in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including AsahiShuzo Co., the maker of the globally popular Dassai brand, and Hakkaisan Brewery Co., known for the Hakkaisan brand.

Also on the list are 186 makers of "shochu" and "awamori" distilled spirits, such as Kirishima Shuzo Co., which makes Kurokirishima sweet potato shochu, and 33 whisky makers, including Tokyo-based Suntory Spirits Ltd., famous for Hakushu brand products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]