PM Suga Calls for Discussions to Create Children’s Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday to examine the idea of creating a new government agency dedicated to administrative services associated with children.

Suga made the request in a meeting with LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai after a group of party members proposed the idea to Suga, also LDP president, at the prime minister’s office earlier in the day.

House of Councillors lawmaker Hanako Jimi and other LDP members underscored the importance of creating a cabinet minster-headed agency to comprehensively take charge of medical, education and welfare services for children.

For instance, nursery schools are under the health ministry’s jurisdiction while kindergartens are under the education ministry’s, they pointed out.

Nikai told reporters after meeting with Suga that the party will do work to realize the agency as it regards children as national treasures and gives top priority to handling children’s matters.

