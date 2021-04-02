Fukushima Fisheries Industry Taking 1st Steps to Full Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., April 2 (Jiji Press)--The fisheries industry in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has begun operations to increase catches with the aim of bringing them back in years to come to levels prior to the nuclear accident that hit the prefecture a decade ago.

The move comes as fisheries products caught off the coast of Fukushima have been confirmed safe through continuous radioactivity tests and the safety confirmation allowed local fishermen to have the prospect of sales at stable prices even if the volume of catches is increased.

The Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations hopes to resume full operations in a few years.

Restrictions had been placed on fisheries activity in the area after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant suffered a triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In June the following year, Fukushima fishermen began trial operations on a limited basis to assess the effects of safety-related harmful rumors about Fukushima fisheries products. Their total fish hauls in 2020 stood at under 20 pct of levels prior to the nuclear accident.

