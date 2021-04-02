Suga Negative about Dissolving Lower House under Pre-Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday sounded negative about dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, for a snap general election during the upcoming one-month novel coronavirus pre-emergency period.

“Basically, it’s important to implement measures against the coronavirus on a top priority basis,” Suga said in a television program.

On Thursday, the government decided to put some areas in the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi under the coronavirus pre-emergency stage, in response to recent surges in new infection cases in the prefectures.

The pre-emergency designation will run from Monday to May 5, the final day of the Golden Week holidays starting in late April. During the one-month period, intensive measures will be taken in the designated areas to improve the local infection situations.

The term of office for current Lower House members is set to end on Oct. 21.

