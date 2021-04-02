Aspirin Found to Curb Polyps that Turn into Colon Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 2 (Jiji Press)--A research team including Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine has found that aspirin is effective in suppressing the development of a type of polyp highly likely to turn into colon cancer.

The study, published Friday in the online version of a European medical journal, focused on familial adenomatous polyposis, or FAP, an inherited condition characterized by numerous polyps generated in the large intestine.

The polyps are nearly 100 pct certain to develop into colon or rectal cancer by around the time FAP patients turn 60.

Japan has 7,300 FAP patients. Currently, the only effective way to prevent such cancer is to remove the large intestine entirely.

The study brought together 102 adult FAP patients who had had polyps at least 5 millimeters in diameter removed from their large intestines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]