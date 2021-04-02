Suga-Biden Meeting Delayed by Week to April 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet in Washington on April 16, a week later than previously planned.

“We finally decided to hold it on April 16, given the need for preparations to ensure the success of the prime minister’s visit to the United States,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

The meeting will be Biden’s first in-person talks with a foreign leader since he took office in January. This is proof that the United States places a great emphasis on Japan, Kato said.

“It’s also very meaningful in terms of demonstrating the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and displaying the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

In the meeting, Suga and Biden are expected to confirm the two countries’ commitment to further strengthening the bilateral alliance.

