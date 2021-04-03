Japan, U.S., S. Korea Security Leaders Hold Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea held a meeting of their top national security officials in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday.

This was the first in-person meeting among high-level officials of the three countries since the launch of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden in January.

The talks were held among Shigeru Kitamura, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and South Korean national security adviser Suh Hoon. The U.S. National Security Council said on Twitter that the three officials will discuss "continued stability" on the Korean Peninsula and "shared support" for the free and open Ido-Pacific vision.

The Biden administration, which is reviewing the U.S. policy on North Korea, is aiming to strengthen the three countries' cooperation over issues related to the reclusive nation.

Biden said late last month that he is "prepared for some form of diplomacy" for North Korea, hinting at Washington's stance of not ruling out dialogue with Pyongyang.

