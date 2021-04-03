Kyoto to Ask Eateries to Close Early to Contain Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto/Sendai, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The Kyoto prefectural government decided Friday to ask restaurants and bars in 16 municipalities in the western Japan prefecture, including the city of Kyoto, its capital, to move up their closing times to 9 p.m. or earlier to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The request, decided at the day's meeting of the prefectural government's coronavirus response headquarters, will take effect on Monday and last until April 21.

The prefecture sees the need to take the measure as the city of Osaka, the capital of neighboring Osaka Prefecture, the city of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, which borders Osaka, and three other cities in Hyogo will be subject to strong coronavirus countermeasures under the pre-emergency stage to be set in the five cities by the Japanese government between Monday and May 5.

The seven-day average of novel coronavirus infection cases in Kyoto Prefecture has topped 30, the threshold set by the prefectural government for sharply raising its alert for the virus. On Friday, 68 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We need to take stronger countermeasures before the infection situation in our prefecture worsens to levels similar to those in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures," Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki told a press conference after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]