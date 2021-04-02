Osaka's Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 600 for 2nd Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture logged 613 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, marking the second straight day with over 600 new cases.

The western Japan prefecture's daily coronavirus tally decreased by three from the previous day, but more than doubled from 300 a week earlier.

In the neighboring prefecture of Hyogo, 174 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. In the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, 116 new infection cases were confirmed.

Pre-emergency measures against the virus are set to be implemented for a month from Monday in the city of Osaka, the capital of Osaka Prefecture, the Hyogo capital of Kobe, three Hyogo cities and the Miyagi capital of Sendai.

Tokyo confirmed 440 new infection cases on Friday, with the daily count standing above 400 for three days in a row. The daily tally in the Japanese capital dropped by 35 from Thursday, but increased from the week-before level of 376, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

