Osaka Logs Over 600 New Coronavirus Cases for 2nd Straight Day

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture logged 613 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the second straight day with over 600 new cases.

The western Japan prefecture's daily coronavirus tally decreased by three from the previous day but more than doubled from 300 a week earlier.

In the nearby prefecture of Hyogo, 174 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus.

In the two prefectures, pre-emergency measures against the pandemic are set to be implemented for a month from Monday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 440 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with the daily count standing above 400 for three days in a row.

