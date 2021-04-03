"Femtech" Attracting Attention from Japanese Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--More and more Japanese companies are setting their eyes on "femtech" products and services that use technologies geared to address women's health problems.

According to U.S. research company Frost & Sullivan, the global market for femtech, a portmanteau of female and technology, is expected to be worth about 5 trillion yen annually by 2025.

With an increasing number of women paying more attention to their health amid the new coronavirus crisis, a number of Japanese businesses have started entering the market after falling behind European and U.S. companies in efforts to introduce femtech products and services.

Sanitary panties that absorb menstrual blood so that women do not have to use pads and other sanitary goods during the menstrual period are in the spotlight.

In March, G.U. Co., the operator of the GU casual clothing brand, launched an washable sanitary underwear at 1,490 yen, with a special three-layer structure that absorbs menstrual blood.

