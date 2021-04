Nobel-Winning Scientist Isamu Akasaki Dies at 92

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scientist Isamu Akasaki, who won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics for creating blue light-emitting diodes, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Thursday morning. He was 92.

Akasaki, a native of Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was a tenured professor at Meijo University in Nagoya.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]