Japan Narrows Scope of Hospitalization for Variant Carriers

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has decided to allow symptom-free or mildly ill people infected with variant strains of the new coronavirus to isolate themselves at designated accommodation facilities, instead of hospitals.

The ministry has notified local governments of the decision by Friday.

Previously, all coronavirus variant carriers were subject to hospitalization in principle.

In response to a recent rise in cases of infection with coronavirus variants, which are said to be highly contagious, the ministry decided to narrow the scope of hospitalization to prevent the supply-demand balance of hospital beds from becoming tight.

The ministry now allows local governments to have variant patients stay at accommodation facilities if they were judged by doctors as having symptoms not as severe as requiring hospitalization, depending on infection situations in respective areas. Meanwhile, local governments are asked to check such patients' health conditions thoroughly.

