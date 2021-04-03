Japan GSDF Troop in Djibouti Found with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--One of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force troops dispatched to Djibouti has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The person, aged under 30, is now being quarantined. The GSDF troop tested positive for the virus after developing such symptoms as fever on Friday, according to the Joint Staff. How the troop caught the coronavirus is being investigated.

Djibouti has been a base for a Maritime SDF destroyer and P-3C patrol aircraft engaged in anti-piracy operations.

Some 80 GSDF troops are now deployed in the country to provide support for the anti-piracy mission, such as security activity on the ground and management of related facilities.

