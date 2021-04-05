Toyosu Wholesalers Trying to Boost High-Grade Fish Consumption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Wholesalers at Tokyo's Toyosu food market are trying to boost consumption of prized high-grade fish for their restaurant clients struggling due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Daisho Bussan Co., based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, which runs sushi restaurant Matsuri Zushi in Kanagawa and neighboring Tokyo, started in late March an all-you-can-eat service offering domestic natural bluefin tuna sushi for 2,000 yen, with the cooperation of Daihana, a tuna intermediate wholesaler at Toyosu.

Daihana "wants to support sushi restaurants that continue to face business difficulties amid the novel coronavirus epidemic," according to an official.

The tie-up came in response to the wish of Daisho Bussan to "offer customers lots of delicious tuna at low prices" after the country lifted its second coronavirus state of emergency in the last remaining areas including Kanagawa and Tokyo last month.

Daihana delivers to Matsuri Zushi high-grade tuna bought through auctions at Toyosu, with no regard to profitability.

