Japan, U.S., S. Korea Reaffirm Concerted Approach to North

Washington, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Senior security officials of Japan, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed on Friday the three nations' commitment to concerted efforts to resolve the issues of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Japan's National Security Secretariat Secretary-General Shigeru Kitamura and South Korea's National Security Office Director Suh Hoon "shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation toward denuclearization," according to a joint statement released after their meeting held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

It was the first meeting of high-ranking officials of the three countries since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

The three officials consulted on the United States' review of its North Korea policy, which is in the final stages. Details of the review and the timing of its announcement have yet to be disclosed.

They also discussed "issues of common concern" including security in the Indo-Pacific region, having in mind China's emergence as a global power.

