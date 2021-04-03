Japan GSDF Personnel in Djibouti Found with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Two members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force dispatched to Djibouti has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry.

The personnel, one aged between 20 and 29 and the other between 30 ad 39, tested positive for the virus after developing such symptoms as fever and headache on Friday, according to the Joint Staff. How they caught the coronavirus and who had close contact with them are being investigated.

The infections currently have no effects on the GSDF's activity in Djibouti, the Joint Staff said.

Djibouti has been a supply and maintenance base for a Maritime SDF destroyer and P-3C patrol aircraft engaged in anti-piracy operations.

Some 80 GSDF troops are now deployed in the country to provide support for the anti-piracy mission, such as security activity and maintenance services for related facilities on the ground.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]