Princess Aiko Attends Delayed Univ. Enrollment Ceremony Online

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended an enrollment ceremony at Gakushuin University held online on Saturday, about a year after she entered the university in Tokyo.

The ceremony was held for sophomore students, for whom the ceremony in April last year was canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The 19-year-old princess attended the ceremony for about 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT) from the Akasaka Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital, listening to the university president's address, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

She was offered an option to watch the ceremony via a monitor at a university classroom, but she decided to attend it from the Akasaka residence after listening to a court physician's opinion and consulting with the Emperor and Empress amid rising concerns over a novel coronavirus resurgence.

Since entering the university, she has been to the campus only once, to join an orientation meeting for new students in October last year. The princess has been attending classes online, according to the agency.

