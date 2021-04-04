Suga-Biden Summit to Test Japan’s Stance on Human Rights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Human rights have quickly emerged as a likely hot diplomatic topic at the upcoming meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Japan is facing intensifying pressure, from at home and the United States, to take action after coordinated Western sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region.

The summit meeting is expected to test how much Suga will be able to meet the expectations of the Biden administration, which places emphasis on universal values.

Suga will visit the United States from April 15 to 18 and meet Biden on April 16 as the first foreign leader to have in-person talks with the president, who took office in January.

Human rights issues are expected to be on agenda in the meeting, in which the two leaders will discuss a wide range of topics including climate change, security and the economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]