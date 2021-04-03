Osaka Reports Record 666 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A record 666 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday.

The figure, which eclipsed the previous high of 654 set on Jan. 8, marked the third consecutive daily total above 600.

In neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, the number of new cases came to 206, exceeding 200 for the first time in three days.

In Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the daily count stood at 136, a record high for a Saturday and staying above 100 for the fifth straight day.

A total of six cities in Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi will be placed under the pre-emergency stage against the resurgence of infections for a month from Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]