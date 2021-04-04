Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. Sets Auction Record

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A factory-sealed copy of home video game Super Mario Bros. from Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> bought in 1986 has sold for 660,000 dollars at U.S. auction house Heritage Auctions.

It was the highest price ever paid for a video game, according to Heritage Auctions, which held the auction on Friday.

The limited-edition video game, designed for markets outside Japan, was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift, but ended up being placed inside a desk drawer and remained untouched until it was discovered earlier this year.

The previous record for a copy of Super Mario Bros. for non-Japanese markets was 114,000 dollars set in July last year at Heritage Auctions. Then in November last year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for 156,000 dollars at the auction house.

