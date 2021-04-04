Suga Ready for Area Expansion of Coronavirus Pre-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed readiness on Sunday to place additional areas under the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage as needed to take stricter measures against a resurgence of infections.

"I think we should (act) without hesitation if necessary," Suga said on a television program.

On the possibility of giving pre-emergency status to Tokyo, where new infection cases are on the increase, Suga said, "We are making efforts while looking at every possibility."

If the Tokyo metropolitan government asks for pre-emergency designation, the central government will make a decision through consultations with specialists on the infection situation and outlook, he said.

The Suga government decided Thursday to designate Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, western Japan, and Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for coronavirus pre-emergency response, allowing them to implement priority antivirus measures for a month from Monday through May 5, including requests for eateries to close by 8 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]